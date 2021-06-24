Alicia Vitarelli chats with Gene Simmons from KISS ahead of 4-hour documentary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- KISS has been a rock and roll mainstay for almost 50 years.
Now, we hear the whole, raw, uncut story of their success in "KISStory," a four-hour documentary that airs on A&E for two nights, starting this weekend.
I spoke talked the legendary Gene Simmons about this look back at the group's incredible music journey.
Simmons and I talk about the nearly five decades of KISS: from the music to the franchising, the pyrotechnics, the makeup, the heels and more.
We also go behind the success, behind the sizzle and the showmanship.
"The thing about KISStory is it holds back no secrets, no nothing," Simmons says. "If you really learn about people intrinsically, you have to understand that we're human beings and nobody's perfect. We made lots of mistakes."
The four-hour documentary takes us back to their start in 1970s New York City.
It follows their rise to global fame, their struggles and stumbles, their revivals and reunions.
But this documentary, Simmons assures me, is a real story about grit.
"Anything is possible, and that's what we do," Simmons says. "We've continued to break the rules for longer than you've been alive. We are so proud of KISStory, which really tells the story of four knuckleheads off the streets of New York who weren't qualified to do anything. We never had a resume, no experience. Nothing. And we created what is arguably the most recognized four faces on planet Earth."
Simmons gives all credits to the fans. Right now, KISS is prepping for this summer's End of the Road tour.
They're coming to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on August 21. Simmons is passionate about the fact that fans must be vaccinated to attend.
Catch "Kisstory" on A&E this coming Sunday (6/27) and Monday (6/28).
