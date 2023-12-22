North Philadelphia students showcase skills through musical enrichment program

Students said it's been fun learning something new with their friends and it has helped build their confidence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students from the General George G. Meade School in North Philadelphia spent part of their Thursday showcasing their drumming skills at Cecil B. Moore Free Library.

For six weeks, third, fourth, and fifth-grade students learned drumming on buckets with teaching artist Leon Jordan Sr. as part of a music enrichment program.

"The first day we were on the stage I was kind of scared, I was a little shy," said 4th grader Jayden Sanabria.

Nine-year-old Jayden is now feeling confident and hopes to continue to play drums in the future, while other students said they're not sure they'll stick with in.

Jordan says that's okay.

"They will take what they learn from this process into whatever they choose to do in their life and I'm equally satisfied, that's the whole point," Jordan said.

The seasoned professional musician has worked with many famous artists in his career and as a teaching artist for more than 20 years. He said for the students, it's not about being perfect but doing your best and being open to new things.

"What I want you to take away from this is to try to be your personal best. Try to do your best in everything that you do, and if you get a chance to learn to play a musical instrument, I think you should try it. You might not like it at first, but you will grow to like it and it might change your life. It might take you places around the world that you never dreamed of going or meeting people that you never dreamed of meeting," Jordan told the students.

This was all put together by local nonprofit "Musicopia." Throughout the year organizers say they reach about 25,000 students across the region with their programs.