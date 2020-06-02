Arts & Entertainment

Blackout Tuesday: Music industry execs organize social media movement in response to George Floyd's death

The music industry on Tuesday hit the pause button to show solidarity with the black community as protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd continued across the U.S.

Using the hashtag #theshowmustbepaused, artists and record companies called for the industry to shut down normal business operations for the day as part of the Blackout Tuesday initiative.

Atlantic Records executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang organized the effort, whose high-profile participants included the Rolling Stones, Eminem and Rihanna.

Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral
We know George Floyd's body is coming back to his hometown of Houston, but there are other things happening honoring the Houstonian elsewhere.


Thomas and Agyemang posted an open letter on theshowmustbepaused.com, describing the movement as a "response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the countless other Black citizens at the hands of police."

June 2 "is a day to take a beat for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community," the statement said.

Katy Perry, Quincy Jones and Pusha T were among other industry luminaries who announced support for the movement.

