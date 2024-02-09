Former Neshaminy Kids Club employee accused of sexually assaulting 7th child

Investigators say the latest victim was 11 years old when the abuse started in 2021.

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Neshaminy Kids Club employee who's already charged with sexually assaulting six boys is now facing new charges.

An investigation by Middletown Township police found that 41-year-old Gerald Spoto sexually assaulted a seventh victim.

Police say the latest victim was 11 years old when the abuse started in 2021. According to investigators, hundreds of images of the victim were found in Spoto's possession.

The previous sexual assault charges stem from alleged assaults two decades ago when police say he was working for an after-school program at Herbert Hoover Elementary School.

Investigators say that's where Spoto met and groomed his victims who were as young as 7.

Spoto was arraigned on Friday on three felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts each of indecent assault of a person less than 13 and indecent assault of a person less than 16, and one count each of corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

He was also charged with 274 counts of photographing or filming a child sex act and 275 counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies.

Authorities say he was denied bail, citing public safety concerns and Spoto being a flight risk as he is in the process of selling his home.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact Middletown Township Police Detective John Beck at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.