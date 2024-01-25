Former Bucks County child care worker facing more charges of sexual abuse

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Bucks County child care worker is facing more charges of sexual abuse after prosecutors say two more victims have come forward.

On Wednesday, 41-year-old Gerald Spoto was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Police say the allegations date back to the 1990s when he was working for Neshaminy Kids Club.

He provided after-school care at Herbert Hoover Elementary School.

Investigators say that's where Spoto met and groomed his victims who were as young as 7.

Prosecutors say Spoto sexually abused at least six boys from 1997 to 2004 through his work at the school, at a summer camp and babysitting. Some of the crimes first came to light in 2013, but investigators at the time said the victims weren't ready to come forward.