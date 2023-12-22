Former Bucks County child care worker charged with child sexual abuse

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Bucks County child care worker has been charged with sexually abusing at least four boys decades ago and prosecutors fear there could be more victims.

Middletown Township police charged 41-year-old Gerald Spoto with sexual assault that dates back to the 1990s when police say he was working for an after-school program.

"Which is quite frankly a parent's worst nightmare," said Jennifer Schorn, the first assistant DA for Bucks County.

Spoto worked for Neshaminy Kids Club where he provided after-school care at Herbert Hoover Elementary School. Investigators say that's where Spoto met and groomed his victims who were as young as 7.

"I mean you entrust your children to individuals employed by the school so you can work, you have full faith they're going to be in good hands and this person was truly just a predator waiting to prey on these children," said Schorn.

Prosecutors say Spoto sexually abused at least six boys from 1997 to 2004 through his work at the school, at a summer camp and babysitting. Some of the crimes first came to light in 2013, but investigators at the time said the victims weren't ready to come forward. That changed this past year.

"The fact that these victims came forward now as adults, they deserve to be praised," said Schorn.

So far, Spoto been charged with molesting four of those victims during that time span.

Neshaminy Kids Club sent a letter saying Spoto hasn't been an employee for more than 17 years and they are cooperating with police.

Police say they believe the abuse went beyond the after-school club.

"We do believe there will be more," said Schorn.

Investigators say Spoto had access to children within the last year through volunteering and they fear there have been more victims.

"Once law enforcement knew that he was in the community and the level of his victimization and his predatory actions, we had to move swiftly," said Schorn.

Spoto is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail.