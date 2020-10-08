'Deranged' man killed woman in carjacking during deadly rampage in Germantown: Police

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect in a fatal carjacking, who later fired an AK-47 style assault rifle at police, was shot and killed by officers in Germantown, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on the 5400 block of Germantown Avenue.

"What we had this morning is the case of a deranged individual who was on a rampage over the period of about ten minutes," said Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp.

Gripp said this all started when the 29-year-old suspect pointed a rifle at a female employee inside the church and fired at least one shot. She was not hit.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police said a man is dead after he shot at officers during a foot chase



Police said the suspect, who friends identified as Stan Cochran, took the woman's keys, stole her car, and crashed it on Greene Street.

Cochran then allegedly attempted to carjack a passing vehicle and fired a few shots at that car, but the woman driving the car was able to get away unharmed.

The suspect then attempted to carjack a 19-year-old woman in an Infiniti. Police said he opened fire on the woman and she was struck.

Arriving officers found the victim in her car. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Family members identified the victim as Skylar Owen on Thursday night.

Responding officers arrived at Greene Street and Chelten Avenue and located Cochran.

"The offender was holding an AK-47 style assault rifle," Sgt. Gripp told reporters. "Officers were inside a patrol wagon and ordered the male to drop the weapon, which he pointed at them. He did not drop the weapon. The officers discharged at him several times."

Police said they don't believe Cochran was hit at that point and ran north on Greene approaching Rittenhouse. There, he encountered responding officers.

EMBED More News Videos

Shots fired at police officers in Germantown



"He pointed his assault rifle at responding officers and fired at least one time at them, striking their car--their marked police car," Gripp recounted.

The officers exited the police car and returned fire at the suspect.

Gripp said that as the officers were trying to get tactical cover, the suspect entered a police vehicle but could not drive away because the keys were not in the car.

According to Gripp, seconds later the suspect got out of the vehicle and began to walk down Germantown Avenue, still holding the gun.

Police said the officers once again issued orders to drop the weapon. When Cochran did not comply, officers opened fire and he was struck multiple times.

Cochran was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In all, police say four officers fired their weapons. There were no officers injured in the incident.

Police sources tell Action News Cochran may be connected to a murder involving a mother and her son earlier this week on the 6500 block of North Lambert Street.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead, 6 injured after shooting in Philly: Police
Local 22 union asks leaders to rescind Trump endorsement
Investigation: What is fueling the gun violence in Philadelphia?
Jaws on NFC East race, Eagles-Steelers, Birds MVP | Three and Out
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
Skeptical of USPS cuts, Philly voters hand-deliver ballots instead
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Show More
Delta regains major hurricane strength as it heads toward Louisiana
Philly dance club pivots to restaurant due to COVID-19
Police ID child remains found in Delaware, 2 in custody
Mom of gun violence victim pays it forward with laptop giveaway
St. Basil Academy announces planned closure after school year
More TOP STORIES News