Business

Igloo anyone? Philly restaurants get creative with outdoor dining

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Igloos are the latest pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic for the Germantown Garden Grill, a new steakhouse that was once Vesper Day Club in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties section.

"You're completely insulated from other people. So you're not only further than 6 feet away, there's actually a barrier between you and everyone else," said Ryan Fenton, general manager of the Germantown Garden Grill.

Each igloo is warmed by electric heat, sanitized in between parties and seats 4-9 people.



Harper's Garden in Center City is also getting creative keeping customers warm this fall with greenhouses.

"It's just a creative way to continue eating outdoors," said Gina Piccciano, assistant general manager of Harper's Garden. "You can keep the door opened or closed, and each greenhouse will have ventilation of its own heat as well."

Portable heaters are a must this fall at the Rittenhouse Row dining room that spans three blocks on 18th Street. It just got the green light for an extra two nights a week.

"It's like a lifeline... another lifeline that the city is giving us,'' said Nicole Marquis Owner of Hip City Vedge.

READ MORE: Philadelphia dance club pivots to restaurant due to COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Equipped with Philadelphia's only ice bar, the famed Concourse looks a little different these days. In its first night reopening since March, the former dance bar is now a restaurant.



"To have those additional nights, especially going into winter, which we're not really knowing what's going to happen, we're excited for it," said Rob Wasserman, owner of Rouge.

While indoor dining is now at 50% capacity in the city, al fresco dining remains a popular alternative, especially as the number of positive cases in the state are on the rise.

"People just like to be outside, and the longer you can extend outdoor dining, and be warmed up, outside is really an experience we think everyone wants," said Fenton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiabusinessfoodsocietycoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NWS says tornado touched down in Montgomery County
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
Show More
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
21-year-old killed in Southwest Philadelphia fire
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
More TOP STORIES News