fatal shooting

New video shows barrage of bullets fired in Germantown deadly double shooting

Police said 27-year-old Daquan Tucker and 29-year-old Nafee Hardy-Childs were killed.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New video shows barrage of bullets fired in Germantown double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has obtained new video of a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Cameras captured three gunmen jump out of a white SUV in the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects immediately ambush two men, firing multiple shots, the video shows. One of the victims was hit by a car.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Police said 27-year-old Daquan Tucker and 29-year-old Nafee Hardy-Childs were killed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
germantown (philadelphia)fatal shootingdouble shootingphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Driver shot and killed in West Oak Lane, crashes into parked cars
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old in Juniata Park ID'd
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
1 dead, 3 injured in separate double shootings in Kensington
TOP STORIES
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Police ID suspect accused of raping woman inside office building
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
NJ's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated
July 4th Schuylkill River drowning victim identified
New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia
Show More
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old in Juniata Park ID'd
Montco deputy injured in July 4th shooting honored by colleagues
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
More TOP STORIES News