New video shows barrage of bullets fired in Germantown deadly double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News has obtained new video of a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
Cameras captured three gunmen jump out of a white SUV in the 5000 block of Germantown Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspects immediately ambush two men, firing multiple shots, the video shows. One of the victims was hit by a car.
Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Police said 27-year-old Daquan Tucker and 29-year-old Nafee Hardy-Childs were killed.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
