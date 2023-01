Police say the man was found inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot to the stomach.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooter opened fire into an apartment in the Germantown section of Philadelphia injuring a man who was inside.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Manheim Street near Keyser Street.

Police say the man was found inside the apartment suffering from a gunshot to the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

No arrests have been made.