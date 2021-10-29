guns

Man accused of transporting "ghost guns" from Pennsylvania to New Jersey

The attorneys general in Pa. and NJ say people are increasingly taking advantage of a perceived loophole in the law.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of transporting "ghost guns" from Pa. to NJ

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Prosecutors in Pennsylvania and New Jersey announced the latest arrest in a dual-state crackdown on so-called ghost guns.

Attorneys General Josh Shapiro and Andrew Bruck said on Friday that charges have now been filed against William Pilas.

He's accused of buying more than a dozen build-your-own gun kits at a Pennsylvania gun show, then transporting them into New Jersey.

"The operation here that we are discussing stopped 14 ghost guns from getting on the streets and into the hands of criminals, as well as the recovery of 17 high-capacity magazines and AR-style ghost guns, because it's important to note they come in all different shapes and dangerous sizes," Shapiro said.

Shapiro and Bruck say people are increasingly taking advantage of a perceived loophole in the law by buying untraceable guns without serial numbers.

They're now cracking down together to get those guns off the street.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harrisburgtrentongun safetyjosh shapirogun lawsguns
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUNS
Police: Gun fired inside Miller's Ale House in Pa.
Philly police captain launches podcast to discuss gun violence
Police search for armed robbery suspect who targeted grocery store
Gov. Newsom wants Texas-like law to ban assault weapons
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News