PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia-born supermodel Gia Carangi was one of the first women to die of AIDS.

On this World AIDS Day, Action News spoke to renowned makeup artist Sandy Linter, who recalls meeting Gia and their romance, which was famously depicted in a 1998 HBO movie.