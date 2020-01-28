Sports

Philadelphia skyline glowing purple for Kobe Bryant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is lighting its skyline purple in honor of Kobe Bryant.

The NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

The Ben Franklin Bridge, Wells Fargo Center, Boat House Row and the skyline were all glowing purple for Kobe on Monday night,

It's one of the many tributes for a man that meant so much to the entire nation.

RELATED: Kobe in 2010 - When his high school named the gym after him
Brian Taff reports on the 2010 dedication of the Kobe Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School



Bryant, the 18-time All-Star who won five NBA championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career all with the Lakers.

But he got his start right here at Lower Merion High School, where he played basketball from 1992- 1996 before going directly to the NBA.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the helicopter to crash.
