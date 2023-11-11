Boy, 10, saved by strangers after being pinned down by car in parking lot

Boy, 10, saved by strangers after being hit by car in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania grocery store parking lot

Ethan Schoenly's family is calling all who saved their little boy's life that day "Ethan's Angels."

GILBERTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After a trip to the grocery store, many parents let their child return the shopping cart.

For 10-year-old Ethan Schoenly, this mundane task almost turned deadly.

"We're overwhelmed with emotions because it could have went such a horrible way," said Lindsey Mason, a cousin of the victim.

Ethan Schoenly

Schoenly was returning a shopping cart at the Giant in Gilbertsville on Sunday afternoon when he was hit by a car in the parking lot, according to family.

His cousin Madison Springman happened to be shopping at the same time and ran over to help.

"He was unconscious. I saw all the scrape marks on his arm, the bruise on his eye," said Springman.

The boy was pinned under the SUV that struck him. Jennifer Eromenok says she bolted towards the little boy, doing all she could to keep him alive.

"When he started to get a little bit quiet, I just started telling him, 'you got to wake up buddy,' and rustling his hair," said Eromenok, of Boyertown.

In a panic, the family tells us a group of men lifted the car off of the boy before he was airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital and then to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"That's superhuman and that's incredible, and we're feeling very lucky and blessed and we're so overwhelmed," said Mason.

Schoenly has a lot of broken bones and a slow brain bleed. His family is calling all who saved their little boy's life that day "Ethan's Angels."

"I'll never forget his face and like I can still hear his cry, and it was a good thing. You don't want to hear it, but I knew he was breathing because he was crying," said Eromenok.

The family can't wait to see the big brother out of the hospital and back home soon.

"He's a very like sweet, loving boy. He loves to be around his family," said Springman.

Schoenly is talking. On Friday, he was moved from the ICU into the trauma center at CHOP.

He has a lot to fight through and it's going to be a long road of recovery. The family is trying to raise money for medical expenses.