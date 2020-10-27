Sports

Young Philadelphia Eagles fan has star-studded guest list for podcast

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles, have millions of fans, but Giovanni Hamilton may be their most passionate.

We were first introduced to Giovanni last summer, when his meeting with Carson Wentz at training camp brought him to tears.


Giovanni, has Schwartz-Jampel syndrome, which his mom describes as a cross between dwarfism and muscular dystrophy. He has endured 15 surgeries in his 13-year life.

"You know it's hard but I think it would be harder if I never discovered football," Giovanni tells Action News.

Yes, football is his saving grace and he can't help but relate to the Eagles and their underdog story. And now, he has an outlet for all of his passion -- a weekly podcast - Philly Sports with Giovanni on Eagles Brawl Network.

RELATED: Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the emotional meeting between a little Eagles fan and Carson Wentz on July 26, 2019.




What's the key to being a good host?

"Just do your research, watch film, take notes," he says.

He's got a star-studded guest list, like former Eagles Torrey Smith and Chris Long.

And maybe he'll be a future sportscaster someday.

"You know, it's always been something I've wanted to do. I want to be a head coach for the Eagles but this is definitely a good second plan," he says.

Giovanni's dream guest list? Brian Dawkins, Carson Wentz, and Zach Ertz.

You can follow his podcasts HERE.
And you can follow Giovanni on Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglesfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters march in Philadelphia after fatal police shooting | LIVE
Action News Investigation: Who was Walter Wallace Jr.?
Family of man shot by Philly police says he suffered mental break
Dozens of people arrested after tensions erupt in West Philly
Walter Wallace Jr.'s cousin reacts to fatal police shooting Philly
10 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Some Peeks Of Sun Wednesday
Show More
Family Of Men Who Died in Camden Arson Asking For Help
Philly health officials recommend canceling holiday gatherings
Voters line up as critical deadline approaches in Pennsylvania
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
The new IRS tax brackets are out, so where do you stand?
More TOP STORIES News