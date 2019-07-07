ELMER, N.J. (WPVI) -- A young child has died after an incident at a New Jersey campground on Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 2 p.m. at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer, New Jersey.
New Jersey State Police tell Action News that a 3-year-old girl was in her tent when she was struck by a tree branch.
She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.
It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More