Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground

ELMER, N.J. (WPVI) -- A young child has died after an incident at a New Jersey campground on Saturday afternoon.It happened around 2 p.m. at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer, New Jersey.New Jersey State Police tell Action News that a 3-year-old girl was in her tent when she was struck by a tree branch.She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.