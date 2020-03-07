CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- Police have charged five teenage boys in connection with a brutal gang assault and robbery that was caught on camera in Brooklyn.
The shocking incident happened Thursday at 4:10 p.m. on Utica Avenue in Crown Heights.
The disturbing video showed a group of teenage boys pounce on a 15-year-old girl. They punched and kicked her over and over until she was unconscious.
The video also showed one of the boys stealing her Air Jordan sneakers, phone, and wallet in the attack.
The NYPD says that five boys, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, turned themselves in at the 77th precinct.
All five were charged as minors with robbery and assault. Their fate will be decided in Family Court.
The victim's grandmother and local activists rallied together Saturday condemning the assault on the girl from Brooklyn.
"My granddaughter, her spirits are broke, mine is broke," Pamela, the victim's grandmother, said. "All I think about is the boy, Lesandro Guzman Felix, 15, who got killed in the Bronx, and I thought, please don't let nothing happen to my baby."
Tony Herbert, a community advocate, has spoken with the mother of one of the teenagers who is charged in this crime. That mother is apologizing to the victim's family and says she is also willing to purchase new Air Jordans for the victim.
The girl was taken to a hospital for bruising and trauma. She is expected to recover.
15-year-old girl attacked, robbed by gang of boys in Brooklyn: NYPD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More