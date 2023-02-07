13-year-old girl hit by stray bullet after gunmen open fire into Southwest Philly home

Police say the 13-year-old victim had been visiting family.

Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people. Witnesses two males got out of a vehicle and started firing into the home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 2600 block of South 65th Street.

The Action Cam on the scene showed police examining bullet holes in a living room window and shell casings on the road.

"We know over ten shots went through the living room window, and this girl was standing right by the living room window, a few feet away, and she was struck in the shoulder," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Arriving officers found the 13-year-old victim inside a home, where she had been visiting family.

There had been around ten people in the home at the home, children and adults.

Police say the girl had been in the first-floor living room, a few feet from a window, when more than 30 shots were fired out on the street.

Police believe a man in his 20s was being chased and ran into the home where he knows some of the people.

Witnesses told police a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up to the intersection, and two males got out and started firing.

The girl was hit in her shoulder by a stray bullet. Officers took her to the hospital in stable condition.

She's the fifth child 13 or younger shot this year. At this point last year, there had only been one child shot.

"We believe this male in his late 20s was the intended target, and when he ran inside the house, that's when the vehicle pulled up and began firing the numerous shots into the house," said Small.

The man in his 20s is being interviewed by police.

Investigators say there are surveillance cameras in the area.