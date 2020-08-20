Lakewood man charged in shooting of 4-year-old girl outside apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6265526" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Data analyzed by Action News shows juvenile shootings are up 43% compared to last year.

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old Ocean County, New Jersey man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Monmouth County that left a 4-year-old girl in intensive care.Authorities said Sciaire Jackson of Lakewood Township has been charged with first degree attempted murder, among other offenses, in connection with the August 18 shooting outside an apartment complex in Asbury Park."This is ridiculous," the victim's grandmother Lynn Johnson told WABC-TV. "I think whoever did this has no morals for life in general. I think they need to be captured and they need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law."Police said the girl was playing outside around 1:30 p.m. when gunshots rang out. She was struck in her leg, breaking the femur bone.Police aren't sure of the intended target.Officers swarmed the area following the shooting looking for any clues as the girl was rushed to the hospital."Enough is enough," Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. "We have a toddler who was struck and injured by a stray bullet while sitting outside her apartment in the middle of the day. Thankfully, all indications are that the little girl will recover. Unfortunately, though, this has not always been the case."The complex is relatively new, but one neighbor said she is ready to move out because this kind of reckless violence is taking place too close to home.The family of the little girl, who has a twin sister, said it's a shame she is not safe even so close to home."This is where children play at every day," Johnson said.