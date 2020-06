Action News Data: Shootings involving children are up 43% since last year in Philly

EMBED >More News Videos Data shows that 117 people have been shot in Philadelphia since June 1 or for the past three weeks. Since the year began, nearly 800 people have been shot, that's a 24% increase from the year before.

EMBED >More News Videos A Philadelphia mother fearing for her family's safety speaks from the shadows after her son was shot more than a dozen times on Monday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juveniles are under fire, and bleeding on streets across Philadelphia.Action News found 70 juveniles have been shot in 2020. That's a 43% increase compared to this time last year.Most are boys, 96% percent are Black, most have occurred in North Philadelphia.Michelle Kerr Spry is with Mothers in Charge, an anti-violence advocacy.She finds the numbers disturbing considering the city has been on lockdown for the better part of three months."You may be in a home with an abuser, a tormenter or locked into a neighborhood because you can't travel freely throughout the city because we have been in this isolation mode," said Kerr Spry.Just this week, Action News spoke to a mother whose son, only identified as Rahim, was shot more than a dozen times at 11th and Harper streets. Police called it an ambush.The mother asked not to be identified, but said, "My son said all he remembered was falling and not being able to get up."Kerr Spry says, "It's an opportunity for us as a city to look at the disparities in the community, communities of colors, where are these guns coming from."Philadelphia police were unavailable for comment.The mayor's office released this statement on the data: