Boy, 7, shot in head while playing on Philadelphia porch; 2 suspects still at large

Pray for this little boy 🙏 His family says he is fighting for his life tonight. 7 y/o Zamar Jones was shot in the head , caught in crossfire, while playing on his porch in West Phila Saturday evening. 215-686-TIPS ... 1 person in custody ... Police are looking for more. @6abc pic.twitter.com/32LXgWcnL2 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 2, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6347888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a child Saturday in West Philadelphia that has left the victim fighting for life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young boy is fighting for his life after he was shot while playing on the porch in Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police have arrested one person and are looking for two more shooters.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia.Police say the 7-year-old boy was playing with a toy on the porch when he was caught in a crossfire and shot in the head. He is listed in extremely critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Family members have identified the boy as Zamar Jones."Enough is enough, when we start hurting innocent children, enough is enough," said Mark Thompson, a neighbor fed up with the gun violence on his block.Investigators said it is not clear how many guns may have been involved. At least 16 bullet casings were found at the scene. No weapons have been recovered.Neighbors say they've had enough of the violence on their block."A 7-year-old little boy can't play in his own neighborhood," said Aaron Morse. "These guys don't know what they're doing with these firearms."Police said a blue/silver Chevy Silverado was traveling south on the 200 block North Simpson Street when the driver extended his left arm out the driver's window and fired a gun at a group of people standing on the block. The driver continued southbound and two men who were standing outside pulled guns and started shooting at the truck.According to investigators, the Silverado rear-ended a GMC Yukon on the block. The driver of the Silverado exited the vehicle and jumped in the Yukon, fleeing eastbound on Race Street.Investigators located the Yukon, abandoned on 64th and Race streets.While police remained on location, the man who fled in both vehicles, returned to the scene and attempted to get back into his Silverado. Police said that's when officers gave chase and arrested the man at the end of the 6300 block of Race Street.Outlaw said surveillance video from a nearby camera may prove useful in the investigation. She also touched on the violence that has plagued this block before, denouncing it.She said she is hopeful that this case will come to a quick resolution.Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw issued this statement on the shooting:The investigation continues into the identity of two other shooters who fled in a maroon Ford Taurus which was recovered on the 200 block of N. 64th Street.At this time there is one person in custody. His information will be released upon completion of the investigation and/or formal charges.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.