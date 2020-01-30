kobe bryant

Eagles, Phillies honor Kobe Bryant's memory with #GirlDad photos

FILE: Philadelphia Phillies' Jimmy Rollins picks up his daughter, Camryn Rollins, during a ceremony honoring him for becoming the franchise hits leader, Monday, June 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports teams are honoring the memory of NBA legend and Lower Merion High School graduate Kobe Bryant using the hashtag #GirlDad.

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Alshon Jeffery posted a photo with his daughter.



Defensive end Brandon Graham shared an image holding his daughter on the shoulders.



The Philadelphia Phillies posted a series of images showing players, past and present, with their daughters, including pitcher Jake Arrieta, outfielder Roman Quinn, catcher J.T. Realmuto, pitcher Aaron Morgan, and 2008 World Series champions Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard.



During a "SportsCenter" broadcast this week, Elle Duncan recounted the time she met Bryant at a 2018 event in New York.

As many continue to share their personal anecdotes with the late Kobe Bryant, "SportCenter" anchor Elle Duncan is recalling a conversation she had with the star in 2018, when he proudly described himself as a "girl dad."



"I asked if he wanted more children, and he said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but we were sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl, and I was like 'Four girls, are you joking?' What would you think? How would you feel?' And without hesitation, he said, 'I would have five more girls if I could. I am a girl dad,'" she said.

Duncan drew back tears and added, "The only small source of comfort for me, was knowing that he died doing what he loved the most, being a dad-- being a girl dad."

The fatal helicopter crash on Sunday claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
