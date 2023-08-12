Girls 'Run the World' at massive flag football tournament in Conshohocken, Pa.

"I could not even throw a football before, like, five years ago," said Bridget Keyser. The fast-growing sport attracts hundreds to play in Montgomery County each year!

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I could not even throw a football before, like, five years ago," said Bridget Keyser. "I've always seen it, like, dominated by guys around here and stuff like that."

Keyser would soon be proven wrong when a group of friends asked her to play flag football. Reluctant at first, the Hatfield teenager has since become the quarterback for one of the Athena Athletics 17u girls team.

"We've grown so much and it's become one big support family," she said. "And friends from all over the world, it's insane."

Keyser and her team have the chance to play against some of those faraway friends and adversaries at this weekend's 'We Run The World' female-only flag football tournament. The action is taking place at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken.

The event was created through the Flag Football Life organization, founded by Mike Reimel of Lansdale. This year's is its third iteration.

"We run tournaments throughout the country all year with boys and girls. And it was time for the girls to get their own tournament," said Reimel. "We went from 66 teams to 88. And now this year, we have 148 teams from across the country and Panama and Canada."

Reimel has dreams to take the title of his event, 'We Run the World,' a little more seriously in the future.

"We have a goal of making this its own tour and having stops in Mexico, Canada, Panama and throughout the US," he said.

For now, teams will continue competing throughout the weekend in Conshohocken and finish with playoffs on Sunday.

"It helps you get tougher. It builds character and strength," said Victoria Webster from Land of Opportunity Sports in South Jersey.

Webster hopes to play in college just like Bridget Keyser. In just a few days, Keyser leaves for Milligan University in Tennessee, where she will continue to play flag football.

"I'm excited for that, but it's very sad because I'm leaving the people that I've been playing with for five years," said Keyser. "But I'm very happy to be able to be someone who has grown this game."

