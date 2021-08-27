community journalist

Fashion academy creates 'sew' many opportunities for underserved youth

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fashion academy creates 'sew' many opportunities for underserved youth

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "Our children go through challenges growing up in cities such as Trenton, New Jersey," said Ayana Abdul-Raheem. "Very limited resources and they need support."

Abdul-Raheem says someone has give them opportunities to stay on the right path. And after working as an administrator with local law enforcement, she decided to become that mentor that young girls need.

"What I found in my experience working there was a significant lack of services and programs for high risk children, especially girls," she said. "There were a lot of young ladies on my caseload and so I decided myself that I was going to do something about it."

Abdul-Raheem grew up in the house where her parents founded Timbuktu Academy, an early childhood center, in the early 1980s. Since then, she has taken the reins and founded its successor, Timbuk2 Academy, offering youth programs to girls in the very same building.

Starting last year, Timbuk2 has offered summer courses in order to teach girls how to sew their own clothes.

"We're going to teach you how to take items that were already used to up-cycle those items and create new masterpieces," said Abdul-Raheem. "It allows them to see how they can make things beautiful out of something that somebody else thought was trash."

11-year-old Caila Terry and Journee Harris were proud to have crafted their own pajamas, tutus, and shirts thanks to their new skillset.

"I had no clue that I could come this far in the sewing career," said Terry.

The longtime friends can't believe they used to simply sit at home and watch television now that they've learned how to sew.

"Now, like, I actually know that I can't doubt myself," said Harris. "I have to try before I judge myself."

The participating girls will show off their skills at a fashion show next Friday. Family and friends are invited to see their creative designs and learn how far they have come as individuals.

To learn more about Timbuk2 Academy, visit their website.

RELATED: How a nonprofit transformed the life of a teen karate star and many others

EMBED More News Videos

A Bucks County couple foots the bill for families who can't afford to fund their children's extracurricular passions.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstrentoncommunity journalistarts & cultureinstagram storiesfeel goodout of school youth projectwomen
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Secretly Awesome: Insect-eating Plants
Rip-roaring trucks come alive at construction-themed Diggerland USA
NJ family's house dreams come true thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Digital ax-throwing range on Long Island hits the bull's-eye for fun
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Drenching downpours possible, Flash Flood Watch in effect
Afghan refugees coming to Philly airport: Everything we know
Delco man accused of firing at officers facing more charges
Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as death toll now over 100
Woman hospitalized with COVID comes home to find husband dead
2 dead after car hits Chester home, bursts into flames
How to watch 6-part docuseries in words of 9/11 survivors
Show More
US intelligence still divided on origins of coronavirus
Police: Chester Co. child sex abuse may have traveled to Florida
Ida strengthens into hurricane, has 'potential to be very bad'
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
Philly's supervised injection battle headed to US Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News