Glassy Brown Cookies using decorating classes to serve New Jersey community

BURLINGTON CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Despite what they make, Glassy Brown Cookies is anything but a cookie-cutter classroom.

The Burlington City cafe is baking up a priceless opportunity by teaming up with a group that serves those with mental and physical challenges.

The goal is to serve up something incredibly special: time together.

It's all thanks to owner and founder Arlene Felder. The cookie maven loves being able to pair her passion for baking and offering fun classes.

"Social interaction, it's the best form of communication," Felder explains. "And it's a chance for my students to be themselves in a safe, inclusive environment." She knows she's made an impact when she sees the smiles on the faces of her students.

The cookie cafe teams up with Dreams in Motion, a care provider in New Jersey committed to the safety and livelihood of individuals living with disabilities. This class is all about decorating butterfly cookies. And the best part is, after the class, the students get to taste-test their creations.

Destiny Mayfield, of Burlington City, takes the class. She says it's a chance for her to make friends while doing something she loves.

"Most of my friends are online and live far away. I love being creative," said Mayfield.

She has tried baking before, resulting in a fun but collapsing gingerbread house in the fall.

"The gingerbread house was a disaster, so I just ended up eating it!" she added.

Felder says, "Destiny is very shy, withdrawn, but coming to class today she gets to interact in person instead of being online."

Glassy Brown Cookies offers many classes, including classes on Black History Month cookies. Some of these are available at the Cherry Hill Mall on select weekends. To find out more about Glassy Brown cookies you can visit them at: glassybrowncookies.com.