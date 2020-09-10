HVAC worker arrested after mirrors found in Gloucester Township school bathroom: Police

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- An HVAC employee is facing charges after authorities made a strange discovery inside the girl's bathroom of a Camden County, New Jersey school this week.Officials at Glen Landing Middle School say on September 9 they found mirrors installed on the interior doors of the stalls of one of their bathrooms.Police say school officials became suspicious and suspected someone could be using the mirrors to peer into the stalls from an air conditioning vent above.According to the Gloucester Township Police Department, Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, is being charged with endangering the welfare of a child, invasion of privacy, and possession of child pornography.Mahley was an eight-year employee of Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., located in Westville. The company was contracted by the Gloucester Township Board of Education to perform Heating-Ventilation-Air Conditioning services at the school.It's still unclear how long the mirrors were installed before they were discovered. No other "suspicious activity" has been found, according to the school."I am very disturbed to learn of criminal charges filed today against an employee of an outside contractor who was performing HVAC work at Glen Landing Middle School. Upon notification of suspicious behavior, the school's administration immediately contacted local law enforcement authorities," said Superintendent John Bilodeau in a statement.Police are urging anyone who thinks they may be a victim to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.