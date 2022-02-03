Cars collide on railroad tracks in South Jersey, trapped passenger rescued

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two cars collided on railroad tracks in Gloucester City, Camden County, trapping one passenger.It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Essex Street and Collings Road.All train traffic was briefly stopped because the cars were on the tracks.Rescuers had to cut the trapped passenger out of the wreckage. It took crews about 20 minutes to get the person out.The passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.A second person was also injured.Both vehicles were removed from the tracks and the trains were able to proceed.