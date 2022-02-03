crash

Cars collide on railroad tracks in South Jersey, trapped passenger rescued

Rescuers had to cut the trapped passenger out of the wreckage.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 cars collide on railroad tracks in Gloucester City

GLOUCESTER CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two cars collided on railroad tracks in Gloucester City, Camden County, trapping one passenger.

It happened around 3 a.m. Thursday on Essex Street and Collings Road.

All train traffic was briefly stopped because the cars were on the tracks.

Rescuers had to cut the trapped passenger out of the wreckage. It took crews about 20 minutes to get the person out.

The passenger was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

A second person was also injured.

Both vehicles were removed from the tracks and the trains were able to proceed.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficgloucester cityrailroad crossingscrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
Delco man lucky to be alive after hit-and-run outside home
Driver, aide injured in South Jersey bus crash
2 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory Friday
US forces launch large-scale raid in Syria; killing top IS leader
Delco community relieved after police arrest accused drug dealer
Teen carjacking suspect pulls out gun, officer fires shot: Police
Dense fog this morning; possible icy conditions tomorrow
Police investigate Center City shooting
2 nurses go above and beyond to save transplant patient's life
Show More
PennDOT to refund some drivers given speeding tickets on Route 1
Ross responds to claims in Flores' NFL lawsuit
Bucket list grows for Marty the cat, given 3 months to live a year ago
See a pothole? Make sure you report it, city says
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
More TOP STORIES News