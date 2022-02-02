2 Reading Terminal Market favorites team up for corn dog cheesesteak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11517890" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia's cheesesteak guru, Jim Pappas, has completed his mission of eating 1000 different cheesesteaks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two fan favorites at Reading Terminal Market have teamed up for an indulgent collaboration: the corn dog cheesesteak.It's one of those "save your calories for this moment" mashups.The sandwich brings together Spataro's Cheesesteaks -- a staple at Reading Terminal for 75 years -- and Fox & Son Fair Foods."You've never seen this much beef before. We take a nice Aversa's Bakery roll. Make our traditional cheesesteak in the style we love. And then we top it all with a fresh crispy Fox & Son Fair Foods corn dog," said Alex Spataro, owner of Spataro's Cheesesteaks.This is all to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Fox & Son Fair Foods and their hand-dipped, hand-fried corn dogs.So - how do they get it all in one sandwich?The trick is to, as they say, "gut the roll" or scoop it out to make space."It's such a cool thing that I really hope it takes off," said Rebecca Foxman, owner of Fox & Son Fair Foods.Both owners admit that this combo is even more delicious than they could have imagined.The corn dog cheesesteak launched Wednesday Spataro's, and so far they say it will be available through the end of the month.