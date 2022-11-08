Woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash

Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County, New Jersey.

Police say the driver hit 58-year-old Elaine Hubler on the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike near Route 42 in Gloucester Township around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Other motorists found her and stayed by her side until medics arrived.

Hubler was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police do not have the make or model of the striking vehicle, but say it will have front-end damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or can possibly identify the vehicle or driver involved should contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 228-4500.

The Black Horse Pike was closed for approximately three hours as police investigated the scene.