Suspect apprehended after attacking victim with pipe, stealing SUV in Gloucester Township: Police

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township have apprehended a suspect who they say attacked a resident with a plastic pipe and then stole their SUV.

The attack happened Thursday morning at the Blackwood Estates.

Police announced on Friday morning that the suspect had been apprehended.

Police say the suspect, Ryan Verdi, 39, stole the victim's black Toyota 4Runner after the attack.

According to investigators, Verdi is from the Mullica Hill area but may have been recently living in the Blackwood Estates development.

Anyone with information about the crime asked to call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.