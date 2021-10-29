gopuff

Delivery partners of Gopuff walk off job to demand change in Philly

Some people here in Philadelphia say they have had their pay and their hours cut.
Philly employees of Gopuff walk off job to demand change

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some delivery partners working for the Philadelphia-based Gopuff walked off the job on Friday to demand change.

Gopuff was started by two students at Drexel University and has quickly grown into a billion-dollar company.

It operates in more than 650 U.S. cities.

But independent contractors here in Philadelphia say they have had their pay and their hours cut. They also said they don't feel supported by their managers.

"They cut our pay from $12 to $7.50, some to $7.75," said Barbara Evans.

"Now that everything is back to normal, or almost back to normal, they want to take our pay? That's not right," said Eric Matos.

"We need justice here. We're not getting it. We don't know who to talk to," said Sharon Wildman.

We asked Gopuff for a response to the employees' complaints.

They said, in part, that over the last two weeks delivery partners in Philadelphia averaged about $18 an hour.

And they say they have been looking into ways to enhance their delivery partner experience based on their feedback, including providing more transparency and understanding of their weekly earnings.

