Throwable paintballs created by Bethlehem entrepreneur hit the shelves at Target

A Bethlehem-based entrepreneur turned a class project into a popular kids' product you'll now find in the stores at Target.

"I tried to create an egg out of soap and I said, 'The yolk kind of seems like it'd be fun to throw at people,'" she recalled.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bethlehem-based entrepreneur turned a class project into a popular kids' product you'll now find in the stores at Target.

Briana Gardell started making throwable paintballs in her apartment kitchen in the Lehigh Valley.

Now her invention, Goblies, are available nationwide.

She says Goblies were originally inspired by a homework assignment.

"I tried to create an egg out of soap and I said, 'The yolk kind of seems like it'd be fun to throw at people,'" she recalled.

Gardell explained that Goblies are paintballs that you throw by hand, like a water balloon.

"Only these create a colorful splatter like a paintball," she says. "The outside is actually made from seaweed, so you don't have to pick up the pieces outside like you do with water balloons. The inside is a colorful goop."

And the best part, she says it's all washable!

Eight years ago, Gardell wore a Goblies-splattered dress to her graduation from Lehigh University and started her business the next day.

She first made a DIY science kit where kids could make their paintballs.

Demand was high, especially for birthday parties, so she tested 26 different prototypes in her kitchen to find a way to make pre-made ones.

Gardell also makes Play Paint, which you can load into any water gun.

Anyone interested can buy Goblies at Target by clicking here.