Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scandal, expected to be sentenced in federal court

Prosecutors say Bobbitt conspired with Kate McClure and her former boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, to concoct a feel-good story about the homeless veteran using his last $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas on I-95 in Philadelphia.
The story initially captured the hearts of people around the world and they used the lie to raise $400,000 in online donations during the holidays in late 2017 and early 2018.
Since then, the trio has been at the center of a Hulu documentary produced by the 6abc investigative team, called "No Good Deed, A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist."
Their story started to unravel after the veteran sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money.
Court documents revealed that almost no part of their story was true and that the couple spent large chunks of the money in a matter of months on lavish casino trips and a BMW.
McClure and Bobbitt previously pleaded guilty to state and federal charges.
Bobbitt was sentenced to five years' probation on state charges in 2019.
Thursday is the federal court sentencing.
D'Amico was sentenced last month to 27 months in federal prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.