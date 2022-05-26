Johnny Bobbitt, homeless vet in GoFundMe scandal, expected to be sentenced in federal court

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11349293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Produced by 6abc Philadelphia and ABC Localish Studios. Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help a homeless veteran. It went viral and raised thousands of dollars. When authorities began to notice, the scam would crumble.