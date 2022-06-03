How smaller minority-owned businesses can connect with larger businesses
In this month's 6abc Good Business interview, the topic of discussion is, "How smaller minority-owned businesses can connect with larger businesses". Gray Hall interviews President & CEO of MFR Consulting Inc, Maria F. Roberts, RN, MPH, and Owner & CEO of Alpha Transports LLC, Regina Fain. They discuss pathway connections of streamlining larger business relationships, development resources, and growth opportunities in which these partnerships generate for small businesses.
businessabington townshipsmall businessbusiness
