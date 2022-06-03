small business

How smaller minority-owned businesses can connect with larger businesses

By
In this month's 6abc Good Business interview, the topic of discussion is, "How smaller minority-owned businesses can connect with larger businesses". Gray Hall interviews President & CEO of MFR Consulting Inc, Maria F. Roberts, RN, MPH, and Owner & CEO of Alpha Transports LLC, Regina Fain. They discuss pathway connections of streamlining larger business relationships, development resources, and growth opportunities in which these partnerships generate for small businesses.
