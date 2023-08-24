Good Morning America brings 'The Right Stuff' on the road to Philly's iconic Reading Terminal Market

Our friends at Good Morning America were back in Philadelphia Thursday morning. The GMA series The Right Stuff is on the road and they brought the segment to iconic Reading Terminal.

Lori Bergamotto's popular segment is all about things she loves, featuring items tested and vetted by the experts.

"Philadelphia just really embraced us," says host Lori Bergamotto. "'Good Morning America' loves Philly, and I really felt the love right back."

Bergamotto's segment is all about things she loves, items that are tested and vetted by the experts.

From gadgets to utensils to cookware, some of our most beloved vendors at Reading Terminal Market tested out her picks for our foodie city.

Nina Bryan, the CEO and chief banana pudding maker at Sweet Nina's says the KitchenAid mixer featured in today's segment is her "go to" tool.

But she says she still won't budge on the secret to that famous dessert.

"My 103-year-old mother said 'No way,'" says laughs. "No way!"

Hershel's East Side Deli whipped up their signature eggs and pastrami.

Tommy DiNics Roast Pork showed off their famous sandwich. They showed up before the cameras early this morning, but that's all part of the legacy.

"My dad before and now me are here at four o'clock in the morning every day doing it ourselves," says owner Joe Nicolosi. "Nothing will ever change that."

Sofia Deleon from El Merkury made their elote corn and churros.

"The culinary talent, the artisans and craft makers here, I really truly was blown away," Bergamotto says.

To shop all the deals from "The Right Stuff" on the road in Philadelphia, CLICK HERE.