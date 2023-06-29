'GMA' bringing 'United States of Breakfast' tour to Philadelphia Thursday

Our Alicia Vitarelli will have the honor of being a guest judge for this delicious competition.

Tune into "Good Morning America" Thursday morning at 7 a.m. to watch the competition LIVE.

On Thursday morning, "Good Morning America" is coming to Philadelphia for its fourth and final stop on its "United States of Breakfast" tour.

GMA's Will Reeve joined us Wednesday in studio during Action News at 5 to give us a sneak peek of what we can expect.

He says in each city, they host two local restaurants to compete head-to-head with a signature breakfast offering. On Thursday, it's all about breakfast sandwiches.

Our competitors are Middle Child, with a location in Center City and now Middle Child Fishtown. They are known for their unique breakfast offerings.

And Darnell's Cakes in Spring Garden -- a bakery known for more than just pastries.

Thursday they will be making one of their signature sandwiches on a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

Two other guest judges will join me: former Eagles player Jon Runyan and James Beard award-winning chef Michael Solomonov.

The winner in each city advances to our finale in New York on Friday, where they'll compete for $10,000 and the title of GMA's "Ultimate Breakfast Spot."

