Caught on video: Bystanders, police lift car off pinned motorcyclist after Nebraska crash

Good Samaritans and police officers worked together to lift a car off a pinned motorcyclist after car crash in Omaha, Nebraska.

OMAHA, Neb. -- Some good Samaritans helped save a motorcyclist's life after a crash.

Video shows a group of bystanders in Omaha, Nebraska rushing to help police lift a car off of the man who was pinned underneath it.

A woman and a police deputy helped pull him out while the group held up the right side of the car.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office posted the video on Facebook. They are looking for the people who helped out, so they can thank them for their bravery.

The motorcyclist's condition is not known.