Gov. Shapiro calls out protest at Goldie; says UPenn president's testimony was 'shameful'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro came to Goldie on Wednesday to show their support for Michael Solomonov and the staff at the restaurant.

On Sunday night, a crowd of protesters gathered outside the Jewish and Israeli-owned restaurant chanting that it was in support of genocide.

The protest organizers say they targeted the shop because of Solomonov's fundraising for Israeli EMS teams, which they say supports the IDF.

Shapiro says that is a complete distraction.

Soon after the protest, Shapiro took to social media to denounce the demonstration outside Goldie, and Wednesday he reiterated those comments.

"People have a right to peacefully protest a difference of policy in the Middle East or Israel. But they don't have a right to come and protest a restaurant simply because it's owned by a Jew and hold that Jew responsible for Israeli policy. That's the definition of antisemitism," said Shapiro.

Customers flocked to the shop for lunch Wednesday to specifically show their backing.

"When you are threatened, you have to come together. So, there's camaraderie of that sort," said Pete Veytsman of Mullica Hill.

As a petition calling for University of Pennsylvania's President Liz Magill's resignation grows online, Shapiro raised concerns about her testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday.

"Frankly, I thought her comments were absolutely shameful. It should not be hard to condemn genocide," he said.

Magill has been under fire for the climate on campus, and not doing enough to protect students.

Shapiro says the university's board needs to evaluate if Magill represents their values.

"I think they need to meet soon to make that determination," he said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a change.org petition calling for Magill's resignation has garnered more than 2,500 signatures.

Action News requested a response from Penn, but that request has not been granted.