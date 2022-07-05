Governor Murphy set to sign sweeping gun safety law in New Jersey

The legislation includes required training for anyone who wants a gun.
It also mandates people register their guns when moving from other states.
There are also measures to clamp down on ghost guns.
Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg will join Murphy for the signing.
Murphy has criticized the Supreme Court's recent opinion limiting how states can address the proliferation of firearms in public, but he vowed to protect the state's gun control measures.
He said his administration believes the state can still regulate who can carry concealed weapons and where they can take them.
He vowed that his administration "will do everything in our power to protect our residents."