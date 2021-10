Phil Murphy, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on New Jersey Gov. race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fresh off the primary, host Matt O'Donnell talks with both New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidates for Inside Story this week.Bothwere interviewed back-to-back.Among the topics discussed were the race for New Jersey Governor, COVID-19 restrictions ending, recovery for the region, the N.J. job market, the budget and property taxes.Watch Inside Story anytime at 6abc.com or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).