Phil Murphy, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on New Jersey Gov. race

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fresh off the primary, host Matt O'Donnell talks with both New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidates for Inside Story this week.
Both Governor Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger and former N.J. Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli were interviewed back-to-back.
Among the topics discussed were the race for New Jersey Governor, COVID-19 restrictions ending, recovery for the region, the N.J. job market, the budget and property taxes.
