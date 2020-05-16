New Jersey governor signs legislation authorizing the sale of alcoholic beverages for takeout and delivery

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Friday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill authorizing the sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages in sealed or original containers.Officials say the bill gives local restaurants and bars a lifeline during these difficult times amid the COVID-19 pandemic."New Jersey's restaurant and hospitality industry, like so many other businesses, has suffered tremendous financial losses due to COVID-19," said Murphy. "Allowing business owners with certain licenses and permits to sell beverages directly to consumers is a creative way to alleviate some of their financial uncertainty."Under the bill, certain license and permit holders of plenary retail consumption would be permitted to sell for takeout and delivery."Local restaurants and bars that relied heavily on taproom revenues are finding it tough to make ends meet," said Assemblyman John Burzichelli. "This bill gives throws them a lifeline. It offers a chance to create more sustainable cash flow, so we can see the industry rebuild as we come out of this COVID-19 pandemic."According to source officials, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has a similar bill on his desk awaiting his signature.