Man who dismembered teen dies from ruptured aortic aneurysm

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania -- A Montgomery County man sentenced to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter has died from a ruptured aortic aneurysm, officials said.

Jacob Sullivan, 47, died Thursday at a hospital, according to the Montgomery County coroner's office. It is being treated as a natural death.



Sullivan had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses for killing Grace Packer in 2016 as part of a rape-murder fantasy he shared with the teen's mother. He had been held at SCI Phoenix in Collegeville.

Jurors decided in March 2019 that Sullivan should get the death penalty.



The jury deliberated over parts of three days before making its decision. Jurors told the judge during the deliberations they were unable to agree, and Sullivan's lawyers had argued the judge "forced" jurors to keep deliberating, sending the message that a life sentence "was unacceptable."

Grace Packer's mother, Sara Packer, received a life sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
Show More
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
'Love From Philly' music festival streaming this weekend
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Workers swing on scaffolding in terrifying high winds
More TOP STORIES News