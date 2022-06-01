disney+ streaming service

'Hollywood Stargirl' sees Grace VanderWaal staying grounded while reaching for the stars

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

'Hollywood Stargirl' focuses on friends, family, music, dreams

"Hollywood Stargirl" features Grace VanderWaal as a young aspiring singer-songwriter. She relocates to L.A. with her equally creative mom, played by Judy Greer.

Stargirl meets and starts working with her two filmmaker neighbors, played by Elijah Richardson and Tyrel Jackson Williams.

All three start chasing their big dreams. There are plenty of ups and downs for the trio, but there's one thing they never let go of... hope.

"You know what? The world just needs more sweet happy things," said VanderWaal. "Ask yourself what you see as success because I feel like what's interesting with our characters is we all get a different outcome and piece of success out of the experience. And it really shows how big that word is because we all succeeded but like in very different ways."

"What i want people to take away is never lose sight of what's most important...that's always going to be the people you surround yourself that's what is most important, even if you're heading to a very big goal," said Williams.

"Be okay with failing...not being a failure, but be okay with failing," said Richardson. "Success is right down the road."

'Hollywood Stargirl" starts streaming on Disney+ on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesingingdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' talks about new Disney series
Stars talk about new Disney series 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion'
1st teaser trailer for Disney+'s live-action 'Pinocchio' is here
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' now streaming on Disney+
TOP STORIES
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed
Delaware man sentenced to 21 years in sex trafficking ring
DA: Officer justified in shooting, killing woman in Malvern
Fmr. lifeguard, current teacher arrested on sex assault charges
Authorities ID swimmer who went missing off coast of Wildwood
Show More
Roots Picnic returns in-person this weekend with 60K fans
National Donut Day freebies & discounts
Pa. court orders contested ballots counted in Senate primary
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
AccuWeather: Cooler, Less Humid
More TOP STORIES News