2023 Grammy Awards: See list of winners, nominees

How many Grammys does Beyoncé have? She tied her husband, Jay Z, as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations.

LOS ANGELES -- The 65th Grammy Awards are being presented on Sunday.

While most of the awards are announced during a pre-televised ceremony, the nominees from several categories across musical genres follows below, CNN reported.. Winners are indicated in bold.

The full list of nominees in more than 91 categories can be found here.

Album of the Year

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days," Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Record of the Year

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Song of the Year

"Abcdefu," Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters

"About Damn Time," Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)," Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters

"As It Was," Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters

"Bad Habit," Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters

"Easy on Me," Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters

"God Did," Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters

"The Heart Part 5," Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt, songwriter

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Easy on Me," Adele

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe," Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone and Doja Cat

"Unholy," Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

"Higher," Michael Bublé

"When Christmas Comes Around...," Kelly Clarkson

"I Dream of Christmas (Extended)," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Voyage," ABBA

"30," Adele

"Music of the Spheres," Coldplay

"Special," Lizzo

"Harry's House," Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electric Recording

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé *WINNER

"Rosewood," Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love," Diplo and Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)," David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated," Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

"On My Knees," Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Renaissance," Beyoncé

"Fragments," Bonobo

"Diplo," Diplo

"The Last Goodbye," Odesza

"Surrender," Rüfüs du Sol

Best Rap Album

"God Did," DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You," Future

"Come Home the Kids Miss You," Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers," Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry," Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

"God Did," DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy "Vegas," Doja Cat

"Pushin P," Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd and Glorilla

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Best Latin Pop Album

"Aguilera," Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros," Rubén Blades and Boca Livre *WINNER

"De Adentro Pa Afuera," Camilo

"Viajante," Fonseca

"Dharma+," Sebastián Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

"Trap Cake, Vol. 2," Rauw Alejandro

"Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny

"Legendaddy," Daddy Yankee

"La 167," Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape," Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

"We," Arcade Fire

"Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You," Big Thief

"Fossora," Bjrk

"Wet Leg," Wet Leg *WINNER

"Cool It Down," Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R &B Performance

"Virgo's Groove," Beyoncé

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

"Over," Lucky Daye

"Here With Me," Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long *WINNER

Best Traditional R &B Performance

"Do 4 Love," Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin'," Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

"Plastic Off the Sofa," Beyoncé *WINNER

"'Round Midnight," Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

Best R &B Album

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)," Mary J. Blige

"Breezy (Deluxe)," Chris Brown

"Black Radio III," Robert Glasper *WINNER

"Candydrip," Lucky Daye

"Watch the Sun," PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst," Kelsea Ballerini

"Something in the Orange," Zach Bryan

"In His Arms," Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town," Maren Morris

"Live Forever," Willie Nelson *WINNER

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking," Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

"Midnight Rider's Prayer," Brothers Osborne

"Outrunnin' Your Memory," Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

"Does He Love You - Revisited," Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER

"Going Where the Lonely Go," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Album

"Growin' Up," Luke Combs

"Palomino," Miranda Lambert

"Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville," Ashley McBryde

"Humble Quest," Maren Morris

"A Beautiful Time," Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams

"Old Man," Beck

"Wild Child," The Black Keys

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlie *WINNER

"Crawl!," Idles

"Patent Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck

"Holiday," Turnstile

Best Rock Album

"Dropout Boogie," The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If," Elvis Costello & the Imposters

"Crawler," Idles

"Mainstream Sellout," Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne *WINNER

"Lucifer on the Sofa," Spoon

Best Comedy Album

"The Closer," Dave Chappelle

"Comedy Monster," Jim Gaffigan

"A Little Brains, A Little Talent," Randy Rainbow

"Sorry," Louis CK

"We All Scream," Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

"Elvis," Various Artists

"Encanto," Various Artists *WINNER

"Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)," Various Artists

"Top Gun: Maverick," Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

"West Side Story," Various Artists

(The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)