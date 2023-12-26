2 teens from South America stabbed at Grand Central Terminal while eating with parents on Christmas

A 36-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two teen girls Christmas morning in Grand Central Terminal.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two teen girls Christmas morning in Grand Central Terminal.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two teen girls Christmas morning in Grand Central Terminal.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for stabbing two teen girls Christmas morning in Grand Central Terminal.

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Two teen girls, both visiting from South America, were stabbed Christmas morning while eating in New York's Grand Central Terminal.

The victims -- ages 14 and 16 -- were attacked as they ate with their parents at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the back and her lung was nicked by the blade. The 14-year-old was stabbed in the thigh.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 36-year-old Steven Hutcherson, got in a verbal dispute with Tartinery staff, who told him he could not sit in the restaurant's area.

Hutcherson allegedly made statements about the victims being allowed to sit there. Authorities say he then pulled out a knife and stabbed the two girls.

MTA police responded in less than 30 seconds after running over from their posts. Hutcherson put the knife down and surrendered.

He has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

He is also being investigated for possible hate crime charges due to statements made.

Hutcherson is known to both MTA police and NYPD as an emotionally disturbed person with an arrest record. He has been arrested twice in the last six months for menacing people with a gun in the Bronx.

He pleaded guilty in both his Nov. 7 and July 24 weapons possession arrests. He received a 15-day sentence in the first, and the second was a conditional discharge, which occurred at his residence. He also was issued a temporary restraining order against his victim.