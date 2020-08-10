103-year-old granny gets tattoo, goes on motorcycle ride to celebrate end of COVID-19 quarantine

For her birthday, Dorothy Pollack treated herself to a tattoo and a motorcycle ride.
She had been cooped up under a coronavirus lockdown at her nursing home for months.
Once she was able to get out, she decided she wanted to live life.
She said she got a tattoo of a frog, because frogs are the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.
The tattoo artists said Pollack took the needle like a champ, not even flinching once.
After the tattoo, she hopped on the back of a motorcycle and went for a ride.