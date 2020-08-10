Society

103-year-old granny gets tattoo, goes on motorcycle ride to celebrate end of COVID-19 quarantine

MUSKEGON, MI -- A 103-year-old Michigan woman is still crossing items off her bucket list.

For her birthday, Dorothy Pollack treated herself to a tattoo and a motorcycle ride.

She had been cooped up under a coronavirus lockdown at her nursing home for months.

Once she was able to get out, she decided she wanted to live life.

She said she got a tattoo of a frog, because frogs are the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

The tattoo artists said Pollack took the needle like a champ, not even flinching once.

After the tattoo, she hopped on the back of a motorcycle and went for a ride.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigantattoocoronavirusmotorcycles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 100,000 kids got COVID-19 in last 2 weeks of July
Massive fire burns Rachael Ray's upstate NY home
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
Baltimore explosion levels homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped
Driver crashes into boathouse on Kelly Drive
Man shot, stabbed in his SW Philadelphia home
Managing the emotions of 'back to school' during the pandemic
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
Boy,11, wounded in triple shooting in Grays Ferry
In-person instruction begins at Cheyney University, despite opposition
Trump's aides asked SD gov if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore: report
Israeli jeweler makes $1.5M gold COVID-19 face mask
More TOP STORIES News