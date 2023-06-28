Police searching for driver who reportedly dumped bags filled with adult diapers, urine pads

GREENWICH TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are searching for the person who reportedly dumped trash bags filled with adult diapers and urine pads on the roadway.

Greenwich Township police say the illegal dumping happened over the course of last week in and around town.

Police released a picture of the wanted vehicle described as a newer gray in color Nissan Altima, no rear wing/spoiler, and a New Jersey license plate.

Greenwich Township Police Dept.

The department channeled its inner Liam Neeson from the movie "Taken" with this message to the diaper dumper:

"We don't know who you are. We don't know what you want. But what we do have are a very particular set of skills, skills we have acquired over a very long career, skills that make us a nightmare for people like you. If you stop now, that'll be the end of it. We will not look for you. We will not pursue you. But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will fine you."