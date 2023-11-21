Final pile of contaminated dirt removed from illegal dumping site in Camden

The city of Camden is in its final stage of removing a giant dirt pile that amassed due to illegal dumping.

The final pile of toxic debris is described to be as tall as a telephone pole and involves roughly 50 truckloads per day.

The toxic debris, described to be as tall as a telephone pole, is shrinking one truckload at time.

"The removal of the final pile involves roughly 50 truckloads per day," said Mayor Vic Carstarphen. "We can move mountains and we can move illegal dumped debris also."

The final removal also includes a designated truck traffic route, with no trucks idling at the 7th and Chestnut street property, coupled with daily street cleaning and monitoring at the site.

The contaminated dirt is being taken to a landfill in Blackwood, New Jersey. Removal began earlier this year.

Action News has been reporting about the hazard since 2021, when environmental activists and the city put a spotlight on the illegal dump site, which sat adjacent to homes.

Officials are also working to hold the property owner, Weyhill Realty Holdings, responsible for years of illegal dumping.

The site is expected to be cleaned up by the end of February 2024. Teams will also continue to evaluate the soil.