WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

NJ man accused of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 riot appears in federal court

Gregory Yetman, 47, of Helmetta, Middlesex County, turned himself in last Friday to Monroe Township Police.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 13, 2023 11:16PM
NJ man accused of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 riot appears in federal court
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ man accused of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 riot appears in federal court

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant during the January 6 attack on the Capitol made an appearance in federal court on Monday.

Gregory Yetman, 47, of Helmetta, Middlesex County, turned himself in last Friday to Monroe Township Police after a statewide manhunt began searching for him.

According to an FBI wanted poster, Yetman is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

The FBI released photos showing Yetman spraying liquid on officers at the Capitol.

Investigators also released bodycam footage from the officers, showing another angle of Yetman spraying liquid.

They say he sprayed the liquid for up to 14 seconds.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW