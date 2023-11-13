NJ man accused of assaulting officers in Jan. 6 riot appears in federal court

HELMETTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant during the January 6 attack on the Capitol made an appearance in federal court on Monday.

Gregory Yetman, 47, of Helmetta, Middlesex County, turned himself in last Friday to Monroe Township Police after a statewide manhunt began searching for him.

According to an FBI wanted poster, Yetman is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

The FBI released photos showing Yetman spraying liquid on officers at the Capitol.

Investigators also released bodycam footage from the officers, showing another angle of Yetman spraying liquid.

They say he sprayed the liquid for up to 14 seconds.