Gritty paw ice scrapers: The most Philly gift this holiday season?

The Flyers' "Santa Sacks" includes several items that are sure to be a hit with the hockey fan in your life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia sports gear is definitely a hot gift this holiday season.

So, for the hockey fan in your life, check out the Flyers' "Santa Sacks."

It comes with a brand new item this year: the Gritty paw ice scraper!

The Santa Sacks include tickets for both the Flyers and the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team.

There's also a Gritty ornament and autographed items.

The team is also offering a Cyber Monday deal: fans can get 25 percent off select Santa Sacks, plus no fees.